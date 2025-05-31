The White House Has A New Fall Guy: The Federalist Society?!?

White House deputy Chief of Staff and orchestrator of Trump's immoral immigration policy, Stephen Miller, piled on Trump's attacks on Leonard Leo and attacked the entire Federalist Society for ruling against Trump on tariffs.

The courts are uneven in dealing with Trump's crimes against humanity, but the Constitution does empower the judicial branch with monitoring the executive branch.

Those constitutional provisions are a threat to the fascist MAGA cult.

MILLER: Democracy cannot function. In fact, democracy does not exist at all. If each action the president takes, foreign policy, diplomatic, military, national security, has to be individually approved by 700 district court judges, that's democracy. So if there's 15 communist crazy judges on the court that each of them as a team working together can block and freeze each and every executive action, Joe Biden was allowed by that same court system to import 20 million illegal foreigners into this country. BROWN: Why did Trump put these crazy communist judges, as you call them, on the bench? MILLER: You heard, you heard, you heard President Trump himself say that the Federal Society and Leonard Leo has created a broken system for judicial vetting and God knows this time around we are not going to be using that. BROWN: So does that mean he doesn't support picking Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court? MILLER: What it means is, simply this and nothing more, we're not going to be using the Federalist Society to make judicial nominations at all going forward.



But let me tell you about these rogue judges. This is the most litigated issue over the last 10 years. Over the last 10 years. Whether or not to deport the foreigners who invaded our country illegally.

Who knew that judges ruling against Trump's crazy executive orders are now deemed crazy communists.

That doesn't even make sense.

Nothing scumbag Miller does makes sense under the US Constitution.