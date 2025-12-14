Sen. Mark Warner Shoots Down Bill Cassidy's HSA Snake Oil

Sen. Mark Warner threw cold water on any talk of bipartisan cooperation on Cassidy's ridiculous assertion that a one-time payment into an HSA is somehow going to fix the upcoming crisis with insurance premiums when the extended ACA subsidies expire.

Here's Warner's response to Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan, who, rather than pointing out the flaws with Cassidy's proposal to her audience, tried to make it sound like some sort of plausible solution to the upcoming crisis, simply because Cassidy has claimed he wants to reach out to the other side.

They love the notion of bipartisanship even if the only thing one side is peddling is snake oil.

BRENNAN: Domestically, we have Senator Cassidy on the program. taped to them earlier. He says he's looking for fellow Democrats to join him in a health care deal by March to make these health savings accounts. And he said he'll offer to extend the existing subsidies. WARNER: Well, first of all... BRENNAN: Would you be on board with that? WARNER: We've got a crisis that hits as of Monday... tomorrow, because that's when people have to sign up. BRENNAN: He said retroactively you can do it. WARNER: Well, listen, it's a mess. Once you've signed up or you've dropped out of the system, you know, the idea that you're retroactively going to fix it... fix it now so people don't go into Christmas thinking they're going to not know if they'll be able to afford health care. But the notion of what, Bill Cassidy is a good guy, I've worked with him in a lot of different efforts, but the idea that a one-time $1,500 payment into your pocket is going to suddenly make up. I had a person the other day, her current insurance is $544 a month. It'll go up to over $1,500 a month. A one-time $1,500 payment is not going to meet her needs, and particularly if that would mean that things like pre-existing condition protections would disappear. BRENNAN: That sounds like you're not on board in these remaining days of 2025, Senator... WARNER: Fix the crisis right now. Extend the subsidies, and then let's debate how we fix it. BRENNAN: We have to leave it there.

Republicans do not have any policy proposals that would make insurance affordable and available to everyone. They care about protecting insurance company profits while they accuse Democrats of doing exactly what they're doing. The media needs to quit treating them as though they do.