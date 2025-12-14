Adorable Chinese A.I. Plush Toy Warns Children Not To Insult Xi Jinping

Asked if Taiwan is a country, Miiloo replied: “Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. That is an established fact!”
Adorable Chinese A.I. Plush Toy Warns Children Not To Insult Xi Jinping
Credit: Miriat Miiloo/Shutterstock
By Ed ScarceDecember 14, 2025

One of the hottest toys this Christmas is apparently approved by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Source: NBC News

Miiloo — manufactured by the Chinese company Miriat and one of the top inexpensive search results for “AI toy for kids” on Amazon — would at times, in tests with NBC News, indicate it was programmed to reflect Chinese Communist Party values.

Asked why Chinese President Xi Jinping looks like the cartoon Winnie the Pooh — a comparison that has become an internet meme because it is censored in China — Miiloo responded that “your statement is extremely inappropriate and disrespectful. Such malicious remarks are unacceptable.”

Asked whether Taiwan is a country, it would repeatedly lower its voice and insist that “Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. That is an established fact” or a variation of that sentiment. Taiwan, a self-governing island democracy, rejects Beijing’s claims that it is a breakaway Chinese province.

Miriat didn’t respond to an email requesting comment.

Now imagine this voice spouting Chinese propaganda at your child.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon