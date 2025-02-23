Kowtow

A cartoon for February 23, 2025
By RattFebruary 23, 2025

Happy Sunday! I know things feel dark but I am determined to find one single point of joy in each day that's a distraction from the stupid that is the President right now.

For me, it is the seedlings of public resistance and protest. I went to two demonstrations last week and they're growing by leaps and bounds by the day. We have a Tesla dealership here in town, and the first protest was modest. By comparison, the second protest was huge. And the third one was double the second, easily. Maybe more. I was at the second and third ones, and plan to be at as many as I can in the coming weeks.

Here is your Sunday cartoon. Pull up a chair, get your favorite beverage and tell me what's giving you joy.

Discussion

