'F*cking Disgusting': This White House Tweet Is A Huge Self-Own

The Trump White House launched a tweet to say, "We are not the same" with a photo of Donald with Patty Morin, whose daughter Rachel was murdered in Maryland by a member of MS-13. They included an unrelated photo of Sen. Chris Van Hollen meeting with Maryland resident, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was kidnapped by the government and sent to a mega torture prison in El Salvador.

Donald, the only criminal in the two photos, is exploiting the grieving woman, using her as a prop, while Van Hollen showed us proof of life of a married father, who was abducted without due process by Trump's government. You're damn skippy we are not the same.

That didn't go down well.

Yeah Chris Van Hollen isn’t exploiting a dead woman for cheap political points https://t.co/iKnhDgEMAM — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) April 18, 2025

Correct. You are exploiting a woman’s story while @ChrisVanHollen is defending a man’s life. https://t.co/0IlwsVIoJc — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) April 18, 2025

In the photo on the left, you're exploiting a woman's suffering to justify taking away people's rights.



In the photo on the right, a man is showing real empathy—fighting to protect everyone's rights. https://t.co/jGoFZv2fYb — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) April 18, 2025

There is a criminal thug in these photos: Trump, who stopped the hiring of urgently-needed ICE agents for a year - choosing politics over the families he couldn't care less about.



Now he's robbing Americans w/ tariff taxes & costing all of us our Constitutional protections. https://t.co/vUrXoIETg4 pic.twitter.com/NPDOHvy3HQ — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) April 18, 2025

“We use the mother of a murdered woman to justify permanently incarcerating someone without a trial in Gitmo El Salvador.”



We’re not. https://t.co/SWvw9zUU4V — Conor (@counterconor) April 18, 2025

this WH is so fucking disgusting https://t.co/faBBCwipzh — not_christian (@not_christian) April 18, 2025

And they're still posting.

This is some sick shit — MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2025-04-18T15:08:54.158Z

And on Truth Social, Donald mocked Van Hollen. "Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland looked like a fool yesterday standing in El Salvador begging for attention from the Fake News Media, or anyone," he scribbled. "GRANDSTANDER!!!"

Van Hollen is attempting to rectify the Trump administration's failure to afford Garcia due process, as guaranteed by the Constitution. The Trump administration had admitted Garcia's abduction was an “administrative error," and now they won't return their victim to his family.