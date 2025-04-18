'F*cking Disgusting': This White House Tweet Is A Huge Self-Own

The Trump White House launched a tweet to say, "We are not the same" with a photo of Donald with Patty Morin, whose daughter Rachel was murdered in Maryland by a member of MS-13. They included an unrelated photo of Sen. Chris Van Hollen meeting with Maryland resident, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was kidnapped by the government and sent to a mega torture prison in El Salvador.
Donald, the only criminal in the two photos, is exploiting the grieving woman, using her as a prop, while Van Hollen showed us proof of life of a married father, who was abducted without due process by Trump's government. You're damn skippy we are not the same.
That didn't go down well.
And they're still posting.
And on Truth Social, Donald mocked Van Hollen. "Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland looked like a fool yesterday standing in El Salvador begging for attention from the Fake News Media, or anyone," he scribbled. "GRANDSTANDER!!!"
Van Hollen is attempting to rectify the Trump administration's failure to afford Garcia due process, as guaranteed by the Constitution. The Trump administration had admitted Garcia's abduction was an “administrative error," and now they won't return their victim to his family.