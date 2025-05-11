Jill Sobule's Final Song Goes Viral

Her song "JD Vance is a C*nt" now has over one million views on Facebook.
By Ed ScarceMay 11, 2025

A cute little ditty with words that rhyme with 'c*nt.' A fitting song to describe Trump's vice president.

Source: LGBTQ Nation

As fans and the music world mourn the passing of “I Kissed a Girl” singer Jill Sobule, a video of her latest song is going viral.

The tune’s unvarnished message: “JD Vance Is a C*nt.”

Just months before the bisexual singer-songwriter’s death in a house fire last week, “Sobule dashed off a cutting song about the VP that thrust her back into the national conversation,” Rolling Stone reports.

The song was a “really dumb little thing with a lot of words that rhyme with ‘c*nt,’” Sobule told Westword a few days before her death. “It’s not radio-friendly. It’s not my best song, but it does get to the point.”

Sobule had arrived in Los Angeles to write with friend Michelle Lewis and her co-writer Kay Hanley when she shared the provocative number. The three women collaborated periodically over the years and called themselves Sugar Tits.

“She played it for us, and we were like, ‘Oh, my God,’” Hanley told Rolling Stone. “Michelle and I came up with background parts and we filmed it and I started a TikTok account for Sugar Tits and just threw it up.”

And the video.

