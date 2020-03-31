Family's Lockdown Adaptation Of Les Misérables Song Goes Viral

This is really a really clever way of expressing the daily frustration we're all living in right now. Amazingly, according to one report, the Marsh's and their children have no experience in musical theatre. Dr Marsh and his family live in Faversham, England in Kent County.

Source: The Guardian

A family from Kent who shared a video of their living room performance of a lockdown-themed adaptation of a Les Misérables song have become a sensation online. Ben and Danielle Marsh and their four children changed the lyrics of One Day More to reflect common complaints during the Covid-19 lockdown. They say the video, which has gone viral, was intended to give friends and family a laugh during this stressful time

