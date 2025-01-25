Senate Narrowly Confirms Drunk Alleged Rapist For Defense Secretary

They all know better, but they allowed this dangerous unqualified MAGA whackaloon through anyway.

Pete Hegseth overcame allegations of sexual assault, public drunkenness and questions of financial mismanagement at two veterans' groups he ran to narrowly win Senate approval to become Donald Trump's defense secretary. The vote was 50-50 . Vice President J.D. Vance cast a tie-breaking vote after Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky joined Sens. Lisa Murkoswski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine in voting against Hegseth.

The only previous time a vice president broke a tie on a Cabinet confirmation was during the first Trump term when Vice President Mike Pence cast a vote to confirm Betsy DeVos, who became education secretary.

Murkowski and Collins voted against Hegseth, citing the allegations and his lack of executive experience. In a statement, McConnell said: "Mr. Hegseth has failed, as yet, to demonstrate that he will pass this test. But as he assumes office, the consequences of failure are as high as they have ever been."