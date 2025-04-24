Pete Hegseth Focused On Important Issues Like 'Fat People'

America's Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, is focused on the Important Issues, vowing to rid the military of 'fat people.'
By RedStateRachelApril 24, 2025

Another day, another WTF moment starring Pete Hegseth, U.S. Secretary of Defense.
Call to Activism tweeted:

"Pete Hegseth just said he will examine the promotion of 'fat' people to
leadership positions in the military and seek to stop them."

Signalgate Part Two, DOD Make Up Studio

As Secretary of Defense, Hegseth is taking on the day's important issues. The former Fox News host turns his MAGA wrath on overweight members of the military while blaming the media after his second Signalgate scandal.

It seems like a 'Veep' episode, but the United States Secretary of Defense wants a makeup studio in the Pentagon. CBS News reported Hegseth "ordered a makeup studio that can be used to prepare for television appearances."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon