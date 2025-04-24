Pete Hegseth Focused On Important Issues Like 'Fat People'

Another day, another WTF moment starring Pete Hegseth, U.S. Secretary of Defense.

Call to Activism tweeted:

"Pete Hegseth just said he will examine the promotion of 'fat' people to

leadership positions in the military and seek to stop them."

Signalgate Part Two, DOD Make Up Studio

As Secretary of Defense, Hegseth is taking on the day's important issues. The former Fox News host turns his MAGA wrath on overweight members of the military while blaming the media after his second Signalgate scandal.

It seems like a 'Veep' episode, but the United States Secretary of Defense wants a makeup studio in the Pentagon. CBS News reported Hegseth "ordered a makeup studio that can be used to prepare for television appearances."