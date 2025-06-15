Department Of Defense Celebrates Flag Day With Russian Flags

As of this writing, Pete Hegseth's Department of Defense still has their tweet up celebrating 'Flag Day' with two Russian flags. No explanation has been given, nor has their tweet been taken down.

Happy Flag Day! ??



Let us honor the emblem of our nation and the stars and stripes that unite us all. As we display our nations flag and reflect on the values it represents, let’s celebrate the freedom, courage and resilience that makes our country great. pic.twitter.com/nivJsGH5cQ — Department of Defense ?? (@DeptofDefense) June 14, 2025

A lot of people were asking questions, including a lot of Ukrainian supporters. They were not amused.

Trolling by the alcoholic Hegseth? A distinct possibility.

Even Adam Kinzinger was at a loss.