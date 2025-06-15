Department Of Defense Celebrates Flag Day With Russian Flags

No explanation was given, nor was the tweet removed.
Department Of Defense Celebrates Flag Day With Russian Flags
By Ed ScarceJune 15, 2025

As of this writing, Pete Hegseth's Department of Defense still has their tweet up celebrating 'Flag Day' with two Russian flags. No explanation has been given, nor has their tweet been taken down.

A lot of people were asking questions, including a lot of Ukrainian supporters. They were not amused.

Trolling by the alcoholic Hegseth? A distinct possibility.

Even Adam Kinzinger was at a loss.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon