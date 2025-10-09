Hundreds Of DoD Employees Investigated For Charlie Kirk Comments

The Pentagon has investigated almost 300 Defense Department employees, including service members, civilian workers and contractors, for comments appearing online after last month’s shooting death of extremist activist Charlie Kirk, Via The Washington Post.

The sweeping, ongoing inquiry, which has resulted in a smattering of disciplinary action so far, follows an extraordinary directive by the department’s political leadership to silence criticism of a prominent, polarizing figure who was unabashed in his views and fervent support for President Donald Trump. The order from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to target those critical of Kirk, former defense officials and congressional Democrats say, reflects a deepening alarm over the former Fox News personality’s stewardship of the military, whose personnel are expected to remain loyal to the Constitution, not any one party or president. Since taking office, Hegseth has routinely subverted those norms — saying as recently as last week that the nation’s generals and admirals should quit if they don’t support the Trump administration’s bid to impose what opponents say are regressive policies on the armed forces. Troops faced similar choices — get in line or get out — under the Biden administration’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, resulting in the dismissal of thousands.

Hegseth and his political staff have argued forcefully that speech celebrating or mocking the Turning Point USA founder’s death is itself an illicit partisan activity subject to disciplinary action up to and including termination. “It’s a violation of the oath, it’s conduct unbecoming, it’s a betrayal of the Americans they’ve sworn to protect & dangerously incompatible with military service,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell wrote on social media last month. In a statement provided to The Post for this article, he emphasized the point, saying, “Those in our ranks who rejoice at an act of domestic terrorism are unfit to serve the American people.”

