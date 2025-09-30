You Thought Whiskey Pete Was Paranoid Before? Hah!

So many juicy details in this Daily Mail story about Pete Hegseth, I couldn't resist sharing (after Evan Hurst of Wonkette shared it first):

Apparently brave warrior Pete Hegseth is pooping his big boy pants in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination, "with Pentagon insiders exclusively telling Daily Mail he's so rattled he looks to be 'crawling out of his skin.'"

Two insiders in the defense secretary's newly named Department of War, one who works directly with his office and the other indirectly, say their boss has in the last few weeks been erupting in tirades, raging at staffers and obsessing about matters related to his security. 'There's a manic quality about him. Or let me rephrase, an even more manic quality, which is really saying something,' one insider told us, describing Hegseth as visibly distracted, fidgeting and even standing up and pacing during meetings.

'Dude is crawling out of his skin,' said the other. Both sources told us they feel an extra duty in recent months to temper a series of abrupt decisions in the department, the latest of which being Hegseth's order that hundreds of top military brass fly to Virginia next week for a rare mass meeting about which they've not been told the subject.

Tell me more, tell me more!

As our sources tell us, Hegseth insisted on pushing through the Department of Defense's name change to the Department of War months earlier than his staff was ready, berating those who tried to delay the announcement. They also say he has had tirades in response to legal advisors' and congressional members' suggestions that the military's recent killings of alleged Venezuelan narcotraffickers on boats in the Caribbean broke international law. The insiders told us he also has lashed out against Pentagon staffers who have urged him to be more consistent when discussing the military's potential involvement in the Middle East, Europe, Asia and domestically in public. 'He takes things personally when challenged - like full-blown tantrums,' one of our sources said.

Apparently his wife adds fuel to the fire:

Although acknowledging that a certain level of fear is understandable for any high-profile figure at this time of political violence, that insider described the secretary as 'paranoid' and 'panicked' about his safety despite being one of the most closely protected cabinet members. The source also said Hegseth's safety fears are being stoked by his wife, Jennifer, whose recent demands for added security for him, their family and their homes apparently go far beyond measures taken to protect any other Trump administration officials. Jennifer Rauchet Hegseth, a Fox News alumnus like her husband, found herself under scrutiny last spring when it was revealed that she was looped in on group messages about sensitive military details of a US strike on Houthi rebels in Yemen before it started in March. As the Daily Mail reported soon after, Pentagon staff nicknamed her 'Yoko Ono' for her attendance at Pentagon meetings and outsized involvement in her husband's job overseeing the nearly three million-strong United States military.

Apparently Yoko has stayed closely involved, advising Pentagon staff on ways to instill a more conservative, Christian and anti-woke culture in the military and shaping a narrative around her husband as the embodiment of those values.

That, one of the insiders told us, is largely why the assassination of Kirk, a like-minded Christian conservative, 'struck such a nerve' for them both. [...] As for Hegseth himself, they described him as 'rattled.'

'That warrior personae, he's spooked.'

Hah. Thinks he's the next Christian martyr!

Dude is in SO FAR OVER HIS HEAD. Codependent Fox News Barbie, too.

Hegseth proudly announces he is bringing back bullying — The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2025-09-30T12:56:05.115Z

Pete Hegseth accidentally flipping a skateboard into his nuts on live TV — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) 2025-09-29T13:48:55.574Z

This is a significant development. The military is leaking against Hegseth and the Trump administration. — Brandon Friedman (@brandonfriedman.bsky.social) 2025-09-29T23:37:59.084Z