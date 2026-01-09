RFK Jr. Changes Alcohol Policy To OK 'Moderate' Use

During Wednesday's briefing unveiling HHS's new dietary guidelines, Dr. Mahmet Oz rambled incoherently on why HHS decided to forego thirty-five years of alcohol guidelines and replaced it with a caution to 'moderate" alcohol intake.

Reuters has just eported that the Trump administration killed "a draft proposal to halve alcohol limits."

The change eliminates a recommendation in place for 35 years that men limit alcohol consumption to two drinks per day and women to one drink per day. It also followed a years-long lobbying campaign by the alcohol industry, worth some $1.2 trillion in global sales according to drinks market research firm IWSR, to disrupt the health officials' work.

The idiot Dr. Oz called alcohol a social lubricant, and then he claimed no real research has been done on the issue, which is a bald-faced lie.

DR OZ: So alcohol is a social lubricant that brings people together. In the best case scenario, I don't think you should drink alcohol, but it does allow people an excuse to bond and socialize. And there's probably nothing healthier than having a good time with friends in a safe way. If you look at the blue zones, for example, around the world, people live the longest. Alcohol is sometimes part of their diet. Again, small amounts taken very judiciously and usually in a celebratory fashion. So there is alcohol on these dietary guidelines, but the implication is don't have it for breakfast. There should be something done, a small amount with, hopefully, in some kind of an event that may have alcohol added. But they generally move away from two glasses of men, one glass of women. There was never really good data to support that quantity of alcohol consumption. That data was probably primarily confused with broader data about social connectedness.

WTF is he talking about?

Six scientists were commissioned by the HHS and conducted its own research and concluded that "even one drink a day can raise the risk of liver, mouth and throat cancers. Draft findings from that study were released in January 2025."

Alcohol is a toxin, a poison, so how does ditching the previous guidelines help the American public?

It only helps the alcohol industry.

Those who conducted the HHS research were removed from their positions by RFK Jr.

Make America Drunker!