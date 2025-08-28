RFK Jr 'Refuses To Comment' On CDC Chaos He Created

RFK Jr. refused to comment formally on the firings and resignations of many of his top CDC officials.

He is the creator of this chaos, and the nation's health is at risk as a result.

Brain Worm claimed the agency has many problems, including supposed failures dealing with the COVID pandemic.

So here he goes again feeding into anti-Vax nutjob conspiracy theories.

The CDC did the best job it could under the strain of a worldwide pandemic while President Inject Bleach and Shine A Light Up Your Butt was in power.

CAMPAGNO: Secretary, the CDC director was fired after refusing to resign. Her lawyers accused you, sir, of putting millions of American lives at risk as a CDC vaccine chief slammed in a resignation post. What are your thoughts on that, sir? RFKJR: I'm not going to comment. It would be inappropriate for me to comment on a personnel issue. What I will say is, you know, President Trump has very, very ambitious hopes for the CDC right now. The CDC has problems. You know, we saw the misinformation coming out of COVID. They got the testing wrong. They got the social distancing, the masks, the school closures that did so much harm to the American people. Today on CDC's website right now, they list the 10 top advances, the 10 greatest advances in medical science. And one of them is abortion. The other is another is fluoridation. Another is vaccines. So we need to look at the priorities of the agency.

This is what America gets by electing a narcissistic buffoon, who puts an anti-vaccine reprobate in charge of the HHS. Brian Kilmeade finally got around to the recent news and the destruction of the CDC:

KILMEADE: When CDC director Susan Menendez refused to rubber stamp unscientific, reckless directives and fire dedicated health experts, she chose to protecting the public over serving a political agenda. For that, she has been targeted. So she says you have a political agenda. Debra Hurley, the chief medical officer, has resigned. The infectious disease director, David Jennings, I think has resigned as well. Is this is this something that's caught you by surprise? What's your reaction to people that are getting a little worried? RFKJR: I think that, no, it has not caught us by surprise. Again, I cannot comment on personnel issues, but the agency is in trouble and we need to fix it and we are fixing it. And it may be that some people should not be working there anymore.

I have a loved one who has asthma and would have died if it weren't for the COVID vaccine.

RFK Jr. should be the number one person not to work in HHS or make decisions about CDC guidelines.

He is limiting COVID vaccines for a sliver of the population for no reason at all, except to fill his absurd anti-vax beliefs.