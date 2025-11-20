RFK Jr Changes CDC Page To Conform To His Anti-Vaccine Views

Wackos are destroying the CDC's integrity.
By John AmatoNovember 20, 2025

HHS Secretary RFK Jr has taken his anti-vax lunacy to the max and changed the CDC webpage on autism and vaccines to reflect his conspiracy theories and unproven views on the topic.

The idea that health authorities have ignored studies that prove vaccines are NOT linked to autism is outrageous. The NY Times reports, "Studies over the past three decades consistently have not found any connection between vaccines and autism, including one from 2019 in Denmark that examined the country’s entire child population over a decade."

Trump couldn't care less about the CDC or the health of the US population. Putting freaks like RFK Jr and Dr. Oz in charge of major health agencies tells us everything we need to know.

In response to the changes, Dr. Frank Han, a pediatrician and cardiologist and scientific advisor to @accountabilityji.bsky.social, told me “The CDC has fully turned into the antivaccine personal mouthpiece of RFK Jr and can no longer be trusted.“

Walker Bragman (@walkerbragman.bsky.social) 2025-11-20T05:00:43.891Z

For the first time in my career, I can’t tell people to trust what the CDC website says. And that is an incredibly sad and devastating place for this country to be.

Katelyn Jetelina (@kkjetelina.bsky.social) 2025-11-20T04:22:19.920Z

The CDC website is peddling false information about autism.

👉 Do not trust CDC for vaccine info or guidance
👉 Look to professional orgs or Public Health Canada (NACI) for unbiased, evidence-based guidance

Gift link:
wapo.st/4idz3Wn

Ed Belongia MD (@belongia.bsky.social) 2025-11-20T14:13:51.240Z

