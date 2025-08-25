RFK, Jr. Threatens Doctors Who Won't Follow His Lunacy

Just a few days ago, Susie reported that American Academy of Pediatrics were defying RFK, Jr's anti-vaccine guidance.

Old Brain Worms took umbrage and blustered that the AAP would not be exempt from liability if they didn't respect his anti-vax policy. The AAP aren't very concerned about RFK, Jr's threats:

Was Kennedy correct about the liability issue? "As has become common for Secretary Kennedy, this is misleading," Dorit Reiss, PhD, a law professor at the University of California San Francisco, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. "Whether a vaccine falls under VICP [the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, the part of the Vaccine Injury Act that deals with liability issues] has nothing to do with whether AAP recommends it, and the liability protections are not removed by this." "If a vaccine is covered by VICP, liability protections apply to manufacturers and administrators: anyone claiming a vaccine harm from a childhood vaccine that is under VICP has to go through the program first," she said. "ACIP has not actually changed the current recommendations in ways that affect VICP." Furthermore, "COVID-19 vaccines for children are not under VICP, but that's not because of anything AAP did or the secretary, even, did -- it's because Congress has not yet legislated to create an excise tax for COVID-19 vaccines, and until Congress does that, they're not within VICP."

Isn't it heartening to see groups like the AAP stand up to the Turd Reich and do the proper thing? And if you think that's great, wait until the nurses join the conversation.

They'll want to release the Epstein files to distract from that thermometer probe.