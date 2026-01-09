Trump To NY Times: I Am International Law

In an interview with the NY Times, Trump claimed when it comes to international law, the only constraint on his power is his own mortality.

With a Republican controlled Congress that has abdicated its duty under Mike Johnson, Trump, in senescence believes he is the king of the world.

President Trump declared on Wednesday evening that his power as commander in chief is constrained only by his “own morality,” brushing aside international law and other checks on his ability to use military might to strike, invade or coerce nations around the world. Asked in a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times if there were any limits on his global powers, Mr. Trump said: “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.” “I don’t need international law,” he added. “I’m not looking to hurt people.”When pressed further about whether his administration needed to abide by international law, Mr. Trump said, “I do.” But he made clear he would be the arbiter when such constraints applied to the United States.“It depends what your definition of international law is,” he said.

Trump invaded Venezuela to steal their oil. Period. His administration always finds a paper tiger to blame to justify their criminality, but Trump's constant salivation over Venezuelan oil removes all other pretexts his people use.

The Times puff piece, which they called "a conversation," is useless in any sense except to let Trump bloviate about himself. In the interview with a handful of reporters, the Epstein Files were never mentioned.

Can you imagine if any Democrat made these same remarks? The MSM would flip out, and Fox News would be running them wall to wall, demanding impeachment and removal from office.

But we're so far past that now, aren't we?

The idea that there are no laws that constrain Demented Donald should send a chill down the spine of every American.