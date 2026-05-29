Lindsey Graham Humiliates Himself Live On Fox News

Sen. Lindsey Graham joined Sean Hannity on Fox News and so completely humiliated himself while glorifying Donald, one has to wonder if this is a new fetish that has been created in which Sen. Graham is indulging in?

As soon as Graham joined Hannity, he became enraptured by the fact that Trump endorsed him. This led him to go on a rant, culminating in his claim that the Nobel Peace Prize should be renamed the Trump Prize.

If Demented Donald can't win one, name it after him. That is truly an amazing way to degrade oneself.

First things first, every good Trump glorification must begin with an attack on Presidents Biden and Obama.

GRAHAM: Donald Trump is dealing with the mess that Biden created for the world when he withdrew from Afghanistan. Russia invaded Ukraine not on Trump's watch, but Biden's watch. Obama and Biden screwed Iran up, and Donald Trump is fixing it.

Check!

Next comes the payoff.

GRAHAM: And what Donald Trump said, President Trump said about Saudi Arabia and Israel, if you get nothing out of this interview other than Trump endorsed me, if he can pull this off, if he can get Saudi Arabia, the center of Islam for the entire world, to recognize the Jewish state Israel, he will have ended the Arab-Israeli conflict that's been going on for thousands of years. They should change the Nobel Prize to the Trump Prize. If he can do that, and I think he can, it's the biggest change in the history, in the modern history, and in the ancient history of the Mideast, where the Arabs and the Jews lived together, where it becomes a center of power economically, not a powder keg. And once you put Iran in a box, and he's going to do that, we're going to have peace between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Then release.

Do Republicans get sexual satisfaction out of humiliating themselves on television in the service of Vonshitzhispants?

This happens during every Trump televised Cabinet meeting.

Sen. Lindsey Graham sure was jacked up on being deprecated on Fox News.