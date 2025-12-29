'Do I Get Credit For It? No!' Trump Busted On Hot Mic Whining About Nobel Prize

President Donald Trump was caught on a hot mic complaining to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about his failure to win a Nobel Peace Prize in 2025.
By David EdwardsDecember 29, 2025

During a late December lunch at Mar-a-Lago, the U.S. president was overheard bragging about the wars he has claimed to have stopped.

"But to both of them, I said, we're going to cut you off, no more trade," Trump said. "Then I put 200% tariffs on. The next day, they called. We looked at 35 years of fighting, and they stopped. Do I get credit for it? No."

"I did eight of them," he added. "How about India and Pakistan? And then, so I did eight."

At that point, the president noticed reporters were in the room.

"I'll tell you the rest of it," he told Netanyahu before turning to the press.

"We made a lot of progress already," Trump announced. "We had about a five-minute meeting, and we've already settled about three of the difficulties. So thank you very much for being here."

