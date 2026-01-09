Trump's 'Shoot First' America

There is a straight moral, cultural, and political line between the killing of Renee Nicole Good--37-year old mother of three--by ICE in Minneapolis, and the bombing that killed 80-year old Rosa Elena González. She was an elderly woman living peacefully in her apartment in Caracas, Venezuela, until Donald Trump's bombs arrived to murder her. Because Trump needed to invade Venezuela "for oil," according to...Donald Trump. More accurate would be: to steal their oil.

The connective tissue here is dehumanization—a Trumpian political culture of Might Makes Right that treats certain lives as disposable, often even celebrates violence. The very same logic that fuels Trump's war crimes in Venezuela also infuses ICE's brutality and arms deranged men and boys to commit school shootings.

If we can’t say the word “fuck” on TV, but we’re all good and well with kids, moms and grandmothers being summarily slaughtered without due process or due to a culture of violence, our moral compass is very, very broken.

We talked and wrote about much more. Watch the video, read the rest of the piece and subscribe to Blue Amp Media to support independent media--the only media covering these events with a reality-bias, not a cha-ching bias.