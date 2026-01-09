Trump's 'Shoot First' America

There is a straight moral, cultural, and political line between the killing of Renee Nicole Good--37-year old mother of three--by ICE in Minneapolis, and the bombing that killed 80-year old Rosa Elena González...
By Cliff SchecterJanuary 9, 2026

There is a straight moral, cultural, and political line between the killing of Renee Nicole Good--37-year old mother of three--by ICE in Minneapolis, and the bombing that killed 80-year old Rosa Elena González. She was an elderly woman living peacefully in her apartment in Caracas, Venezuela, until Donald Trump's bombs arrived to murder her. Because Trump needed to invade Venezuela "for oil," according to...Donald Trump. More accurate would be: to steal their oil.

The connective tissue here is dehumanization—a Trumpian political culture of Might Makes Right that treats certain lives as disposable, often even celebrates violence. The very same logic that fuels Trump's war crimes in Venezuela also infuses ICE's brutality and arms deranged men and boys to commit school shootings.

If we can’t say the word “fuck” on TV, but we’re all good and well with kids, moms and grandmothers being summarily slaughtered without due process or due to a culture of violence, our moral compass is very, very broken.

We talked and wrote about much more. Watch the video, read the rest of the piece and subscribe to Blue Amp Media to support independent media--the only media covering these events with a reality-bias, not a cha-ching bias.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon