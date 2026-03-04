CNN Airs Marjorie Taylor Greene Dropping F-Bombs

CNN's Kasie Hunt played a video clip of Marjorie Taylor Greene on the Megyn Kelly show blowing up at Trump and intimating he doesn't have the mental acuity to be making these decisions.

The former QAnon Congresswoman from Georgia did not hold back her disdain of Demented Donald declaring a war against Iran in a year of taking office.

GREENE: We're a year in, a year in and we're in another fucking war. and we've got American troops being killed. I think it's time for America to rip the band aid off, and we need to have a serious conversation about what the fuck is happening to this country, and who in the hell is, are these decisions being made for, and who is making these decisions?

I guess the CNN producers are saying fuck it to their impending sale and letting their freak flag fly.

Good for them.

Is Trump taking orders from Putin?

From Kim Jung Un?

President Xi?

Roy Cohn's ghost?

There are no true advisors or those willing to offer differing opinions with opposing views to Trump's addled brain in Trump's decrepit posse.

.

Like most fascist dictators, Trump has surround himself with sycophants. Trump's entire cabinet is made up of such people.

Greene is making the case that Trump is taking orders from Bibi Netanyahu and Stephen Miller.

I can't terribly disagree.