College Republicans Name Political Director Who Supports Nick Fuentes

College Republicans, a staple of young Republican activists and politicians, just named Kai Schwemmer, an admitted Nick Fuentes follower, as their political director.

In the video, he explains how he has been influenced by the anti-Semitic, woman-hating, white nationalist reprobate and wants to channel his ideas into young republicans.

Former College Republican leaders included Karl Rove, Lee Atwater, Grover Norquist, Ralph Reed, Jack Abramoff, and Paul Ryan.

Now the Republican Party has been taken over by Neo-Nazi, Christian nationalistic white supremacists.

SCHEMMER: The first show I ever watched of his was an episode called Demographics or Destiny, referring to immigration, and that woke me up on immigration. Demographics, that's the name of the game for this century, is rapid demographic change in America, which is driven by mass immigration, both legal and illegal. Once I was woken up on immigration, I started talking to more people about it within conservatism, and I kind of fell in love with the movement. Eventually, I went on to talk to Nick more. I was in the TikTok scene. He'd watch my stuff every once in a while. I'd send some messages into his show, and then I eventually had the chance to meet him during the white boy summer road trip in Vegas.

Trump had Fuentes over for dinner, so is this a surprise?

Schwemmer admits Fuentes is a little bit controversial and hyperbolic, but obviously humorous.

He finds humor in Fuentes despicable ideas.

Republicans Against Trump on Bluesky writes, "This isn’t the Republican Party of 20 or even 10 years ago."

I agree. It was the election of the first Black president, Barack Obama, that opened the floodgates for these horrible people to be assimilated into the GOP.

Now, they are running the show.