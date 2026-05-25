Rep. Thomas Massie Promises To Remain A Thorn In Trump's Side

Rep. Thomas Massie, who recently lost his primary race after Trump endorsed his opponent and then AIPAC and Miriam Adelson pumped millions into his race, promised to remain a thorn in Trump's side this Sunday.

Trump has had it in for Massie after he dared to cross him on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and his opposition to our pro-Israel policies in the US was his nail in the coffin.

Massie made an appearance on this Sunday's Meet the Press, and was asked by Kristen Welker whether he was planning on releasing more names on the House floor from the Epstein files, and Massie responded that he was.

KRISTEN WELKER: Congressman, we’re almost out of time, couple more here. I want to ask about the Epstein files. As you’ve noted, the Speech and Debate Clause actually protects you from being prosecuted for whatever you say on the floor of the House. You have named names in the Epstein files in the past. Can we expect you to name more names in the coming weeks and months? REP. THOMAS MASSIE: Yes. Todd Blanche is violating the law. There’s still millions of files they haven’t released. We know from talking to the victims’ lawyers that their own 302 forms haven’t been released. We know the files have been over-redacted. I have released at least three names of billionaires who are implicated in this. I don’t think it’s possible to get to convictions with Todd Blanche at the top and with the FBI director Kash Patel at the top, because they’ve effectively both perjured themselves by saying that there’s nobody else in the files. Even Melania doesn’t believe that. The first lady knows that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t act alone. And here’s the great thing, Kristen. Whether I’m in Congress or not, the Epstein Files Transparency Act is a law, and it goes on for years. So if we can’t get this attorney general and this FBI director to do the right thing, the next ones who take those seats are obligated by law to release the files that these individuals are not releasing now.

Massie is still a wingnut with a lot of really bad policy positions, but it's nice to see him doing the right thing here despite the death threats and harassment he's put up with for crossing Trump.