Trump Lap Dog Says Trump Shouldn't Kick His Lap Dogs

Sen Ron Johnson blames Trump and his bullying for Senate Republicans' failure to get anything done.
By Chris capper LiebenthalMay 25, 2026

Sen Ron Johnson (MAGA-Moscow) sat down for an interview with the misnamed Real America's Voice.

The conversation turned to Trump putting pressure on Senate Leader John Thune to fire Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth McDonough after she ruled that adding the Epstein Ballroom to a reconciliation bill was not allowed. To everyone's surprise, RoJo did not defend Trump or his behavior and said, " We added that extraneous item, and now that becomes controversial. The problem isn't the parliamentarian."

But RoJo wasn't done surprising people yet:

"The president's got to do a better job of convincing reluctant Republicans that this is what's going to happen," Johnson said.

His sharpest words were aimed at Trump's hardball tactics with holdouts in the GOP conference.

"Don't be such a pugilist. Don't be beating up on people," Johnson said. "Go and talk to people. Reason with them. Sell them on the concept. Win them over. You're not going to do it through pressure and ripping into people. That's just not a good way to sell."

Now, before you think that RoJo is just a rebel now, he was quick to point out that he fully agrees with Trump that they need to end the filibuster so they can pass their fascist agenda items like ending the filibuster, the SAVE Act, etc.

But for RoJo to admit that Trump, Mr. Art of the Deal, did a piss poor job selling his agenda is almost an act of rebellion for RoJo. I'm sure RoJo is pulling extra duty kissing Trump's butt now to make amends.

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