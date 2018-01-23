CNN's John King: 'Devin Nunes Is A Trump 'Lap-Dog''

On CNN's Inside Politics, co-host John King correctly explained that Devin Nunes' new "memo".. creating a conspiracy theory freak-out on the Right... is tainted because he's been labeled a "Trump lap-dog" over his past actions on the House Intelligence Committee.

The CNN show first discussed AG Jeff Sessions evolving memory during his testimony on all things Russia including George Papadopoulos, but now he's sitting down with Robert Mueller.

Politico's Rachel Blade said how unusual it was that the FBI's boss is being interviewed by the special counsel, but said Sessions is at the heart of many questions, especially on the firing of James Comey.

Then she explained that there are tales of two Washington's right now since Republicans are focusing on the two dismissed FBI agents and now their missing texts.

Blade said, "Where you have the FBI obviously sticking to their probe and continuing in the direction, getting closer and closer to the president, and then in Washington or on Capitol Hill, I should say, Republicans close to President Trump totally tuning that out."

She continued, "They really are focusing on these text messages. I can tell you over the weekend during the shutdown, I heard a lot of House Republicans talking about missing text messages between two FBI employees that had anti-Trump sentiments and were actually removed from the Russian probe. They are really winnowing in on that and it's like two parallel tracks that don't overlap anymore."

Republicans are trying everything in their power to smear the special counsel and the FBI.

John King replied, "If they have clear evidence not cherry-picked evidence of that, they should present it to the American people."

After dangling the "memo" in front of Republican Media as the main propaganda tool of the week, Nunes now says he won't release the memo. Because, of course, it's much more useful if some nefarious librul is "keeping it from them."

King continued, "The problem for them is Devin Nunes's name is the one at the top of the memo. It's going to be immediately suspect because he was, forgive me, a Trump lap-dog early in this investigation of doing things as part of that..."

↓ Story continues below ↓

A Trump lap-dog indeed.

Why is it that Nunes is refusing to release the memo even to the Justice department that he and the Russians tried so hard to have trending on Twitter?

Republican members have trumpeted the secret document as full of shocking information about FBI misconduct. But Nunes seems to be in no hurry for the document to see the light of day. His failure to make it public—or even share his findings with the Justice Department or FBI for their feedback—evokes his effort last spring to divert focus from suspicious contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia by ginning up a counter-controversy over the “unmasking” of surveillance targets. He never provided any evidence to back up his allegations of wrongdoing, and after reviewing classified material that Nunes touted, both Democrats and Republicans said his claims did not hold water.

And now Democratic leaders in the House and Senate, Diane Feinstein and Adam Schiff are asking Facebook and Twitter to probe the hashtag #ReleaseTheMemo that promotes Nunes' apparent propaganda.

Anything that has Devin Nunes' name attached to it that tries to defend Trump must be viewed as tainted by the media unless he shows real and verifiable data to support his lies claims.