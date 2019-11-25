CNN Host John King Calls 'Horsesh*t' On Devin Nunes

It would appear that cable news anchors have had quite enough. First there was Nicolle Wallace calling Republican pundits "chickenshit" and now we have CNN's John King calling Devin Nunes' silly excuses for not answering a straightforward yes or no question "horseshit."

When asked by Maria Bartiromo whether he did or didn't meet with the corrupt Ukrainian prosecutor, Nunes answered by saying, "I think you can understand that I can't compete by trying to debate this out with the public media when 90% of the media are totally corrupt."

After playing that clip, King wasn't having it and he wasn't sugar coating anything either.

JOHN KING: Forgive me, but horse shit. This is easy. This is easy. He was on a plane with staff that went somewhere during this time frame. There are either passports stamped or if they did it on a classified basis, there's a crew on the plane. There's the crew of his staff. He could go into a meeting with the Group of 8, including the Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying this didn't happen and force a Democratic speaker to issue a statement. He demonstrated this is demonstrably false, if it's demonstrably false, demonstrate it.

Honestly, they should be able to call this stuff out without strong language but we live in a time where it's just peachy to lie to literally everyone about provable facts, and so if they have to call bullshit, chickenshit or horseshit, then have at it.