Finally, We Know: Trump's Fundraising Guitar Was Made In China

Look, this isn't earthshattering news. But anyone who's into guitars did wonder exactly where Trump has his guitars (from which he almost certainly took a cut) manufactured last year.

Well! You guessed it. Mr. "America First" had his guitars made... in China.

Here's a picture from the Facebook page of a veteran-owned company named 16 Creative, who designed the guitars.

As is usual, 16 Creative was then hit with a cease and desist letter from Gibson Inc. for copying the iconic Les Paul shape. (Or, as guitar players call the knockoffs, "Chibsons." And to be fair, some of them are really decent!)

But we still never knew exactly where the guitars were made. From the New Republic:

Trump endorsed a series of guitars last week, both acoustic and electric, with one of the electric models described as “the only guitar officially endorsed by President Donald J. Trump.” The guitars are split into the American Eagle series, the Presidential Series, and God Bless the USA Guitars, with prices starting at $1,000 and surpassing $10,250 for models autographed by the president-elect. The company isn’t believed to be owned by Trump, as its website states that the guitars are “custom designed and developed by a Veteran owned company with the help of a master luthier.” They also aren’t entirely made in the United States but “have been manufactured by multiple providers and include parts/features that are both domestic and international,” going against Trump’s stated “America First” philosophy.

And if this guitar reviewer hadn't stumbled across this video, we still wouldn't know for sure.