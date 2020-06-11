Politics
We All Know Exactly Why Trump Is Holding A Rally In Tulsa This Friday

First of all, it's Juneteenth. Second, it's the site of a horrific race massacre.
By Susie Madrak

It was 99 years ago that angry white people, whipped up by yet another fake rumor of a black man raping a white woman, attacked and destroyed the prosperous black community of Greenwood, commonly referred to as "Black Wall Street." And approximately 300 black Americans were slaughtered. We don't know exactly how many, because they were dumped in mass graves that have yet to be located.

So you can see why someone like Stephen Miller gets a special kick of selecting Tulsa for the location of a Trump hate rally -- especially this Friday, on Juneteenth. That's the anniversary of the day Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, and the day black Americans celebrate as Black Independence Day.

We already know what a sick, twisted mf'er Miller is. I can just picture him cackling and rubbing his hands with glee. Trump? The alliterate boob probably had no idea what Juneteenth is, but I'm just as sure Fred Trump's son enjoyed the joke -- once someone explained it to him.

And I'm pretty sure that by the time this rally takes place, Americans will understand that Trump's rallygoers know, too. Make Tulsans understand just how shameful it is that they will be celebrating a very dark moment in their city's history -- and that we see them.

