House Erupts As James Comer Blocks Elon Musk Subpoena

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly demanded Elon Musk be subpoenaed for his outrageous actions against government workers but was shot down by Chairman Comer, who jumped in to protect the richest man in the world.

CONNOLLY: Who is this unelected billionaire that he can attempt to dismantle federal agencies, fire people, transfer them, offer them early retirement, and have sweeping changes to agencies without any congressional review, oversight, or concurrence? Therefore, Mr. Chairman, given his prominence and his importance, I move that the committee subpoena Elon Musk to come before it as a witness at the earliest possible moment. And I so move. COMER: There's been a motion and second. The motion is not debatable. STANSBURY: Mr. Chairman, why is it not debatable?

It took a little time for Comer to move forward with his reasons.

Point of order. It is debatable. Mr. Chairman, why don't we want to debate Elon Musk coming in and talking to us about his work and how he's enriched himself over $64 billion? COMER: The chair recognizes Dr. Fox. FOX: Thank you, Mr. Chairman. I move to table the motion. COMER: Seconded by Mr. Higgins. Now, the motion is not debatable. As many are in favor of tabling. Point of order. State your point. STANSBURY: Mr. Chairman, I think it's outrageous that this committee will not even entertain a motion. (Cacophy ensues) Mr. Chairman, that's not a point of order. STANSBURY: Mr. Chairman, nobody who is breaking the law and dismantling our federal agency and hiring federal agents to track Joe Kress's data, and you will not even entertain a motion to bring him in front of people for citing? STANSBURY: Yes, let's have order in this country. COMER: You're out of order. You know you're out of order. You know the rules of this committee. STANSBURY: Mr. Elon Musk is out of order and dismantled. I call the question. There's been a motion and second. Motion by Dr. Fox, second by Mr. Higgins to table. All those in favor of tabling signify by saying aye. Aye. All those opposed signify by saying no. No. In the opinion of the chair, the ayes have it and the motion is tabled. Mr. Chairman, I ask for a recorded vote. A recorded vote is ordered.

Republicans claim they support transparency. Regarding MAGA transparency, they put up a Star Trek force field of impenetrability.

I believe Musk should be arrested for his actions against federal workers. At the very least, he should be called to the Oversight Committee under subpoena and testify.

Gohmer Comer is a disgrace.