Republican's Town Hall Goes Pear-Shaped Fast

When you hold your first town hall in eight years, and you hold it on a Monday morning at your local Elk Lodge and 1000 angry people show up, in the reddest district in California, you're probably not going to have a good time. And that's just what happened to Rep. Doug LaMalfa yesterday. Angry farmers, upset with Trump's tariffs and immigration policies that make it next to impossible to get enough workers, weren't in any mood to listen to LaMalfa's bullshit, and frequently booed and jeered him with profanities.

Source: ABC News

Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa got an earful at an in-person town hall in Chico, California, Monday morning -- hearing it from attendees upset about his vote for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the Epstein files and President Donald Trump's tariffs harming Californian farmers.

"No fascism in America!" one man yelled as LaMalfa explained he was "in the room" on Jan. 6, attempting to reshape the narrative around the insurrection at the Capitol. "You need to be impeached!" the man said.

"Put that finger down. That's really mature," LaMalfa said as another man apparently flipped him off.

"Bull----!" the man continued to yell, calling out President Donald Trump's pardons for Jan. 6 rioters.

It didn't get any easier from there.