Chickensh*t GOPer To Speak At Town Hall For Republican Attendees Only

Republican town halls, where constituents get to hear directly from their elected officials, haven't gone down well for them. So, Rep. Andy Biggs, Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen, and Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan stepped up to do a town hall. Still, the problem is that it's not a town hall since you can't attend the event if you're not a Republican.

I'm unsure how attendees will prove they are Republicans unless they wear a MAGA hat. So, it could easily be infiltrated.

The Phoenix New Times reports:

The town hall billing — written as “townhall” — comes from a flyer posted to the Legislative District 12 Republicans website. The Maricopa County Republican Committee is also listed as an organizer of the event, which will take place at 7030 W. Oakland Street. The “town hall” tem generally connotes an open meeting with the public. But in a Tuesday morning email obtained by Phoenix New Times, LD12 First Vice Chair Patty Porter wrote that “tonight’s townhall is a private event. I have been reminded that only members of the Republican party will be admitted into the venue,” Porter wrote. Porter did not answer questions from New Times about why the event is being called a “townhall” if it is private. It’s not clear how attendees would be vetted for the required party affiliation.

How is a town hall private? That doesn't make any sense, and it's already backfiring.

SPLIT SCREEN: While Andy Biggs hosts a town hall for only Republicans, Yassamin Ansari’s town hall has an overflow room. pic.twitter.com/6ptHULOWBk — Victoria Opperman (@vmariaopperman) March 19, 2025

Biggs denied the claim but is a speaker at the fake town hall event.

False.



Tonight’s event is not hosted by my office. https://t.co/ThRytWsnf3 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) March 18, 2025

Republicans are afraid of hearing from all of their constituents. They aren't supposed to solely represent MAGA. It's about all of us, Republicans, Independents, and Democrats.

Maybe they're afraid of hearing this: