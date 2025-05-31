Musk Does Not Deny NY Times Report Of His Drug Abuse

In case you missed it, The New York Times published a bombshell report on Elon Musk’s drug abuse and his sordid baby mama dramas. And hey, they didn’t even mention his rumored throuple with Stephen and Katie Miller!

I heartily recommend reading the full article to understand how much more irresponsible it was of Donald Trump to put the unqualified mess-of-a-person in charge of “government efficiency” than we already knew. And we already knew Trump made a terrible decision based on enriching himself with Musk donations at the expense of the rest of us.

From The Times:

Mr. Musk’s drug consumption went well beyond occasional use. He told people he was taking so much ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, that it was affecting his bladder, a known effect of chronic use. He took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms. And he traveled with a daily medication box that held about 20 pills, including ones with the markings of the stimulant Adderall, according to a photo of the box and people who have seen it. It is unclear whether Mr. Musk, 53, was taking drugs when he became a fixture at the White House this year and was handed the power to slash the federal bureaucracy. But he has exhibited erratic behavior, insulting cabinet members, gesturing like a Nazi and garbling his answers in a staged interview.

In other words, you can be pretty sure Musk continued his drug use after he became co-president.

You can also be pretty sure Puppet Trump has not been making sure Musk is maintaining the drug-free work force he’s supposed to:

The White House did not respond to questions about whether it had asked Mr. Musk to take drug tests. After this article was published on Friday morning, Harrison Fields, a White House spokesman, issued a statement to The New York Times crediting Mr. Musk with helping cut government waste. He declined to comment on Mr. Musk’s drug use. As a large government contractor, Mr. Musk’s aerospace firm, SpaceX, must maintain a drug-free work force and administers random drug tests to its employees. But Mr. Musk has received advance warning of the tests, according to people close to the process. SpaceX did not respond to questions about those warnings.

I’m going to skip over the parts about Musk’s repulsive personal life. It’s as unsavory as you might think (not including whatever the heck is going on with Katie Miller). I can’t muster up any sympathy for anyone who might even consider getting involved with such a dishonest creep.

On Friday, after The Times report was published, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked Musk about it.

Musk did not deny any of it. Instead, he attacked The Times for having received a Pulitzer Prize over “false reporting on the Russiagate.” He added, “I think the judge just ruled against The New York Times for their lies about the Russiagate hoax and that they might have to give back that Pulitzer Prize. That New York Times? Let’s move on.”

That’s another Musk lie. What really happened is that a Florida state appeals court declined to pause Trump’s defamation lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize Board for refusing to rescind the Pulitzer given to The Times.

The Times said its reporting is based on “private messages obtained by The Times as well as interviews with more than a dozen people who have known or worked with him.”

Musk sported a black eye during his latest Oval Office appearance. He claimed it happened after he told his five-year-old son to punch him in the face. But after reading The Times article, there would seem to be many more plausible candidates itching for a chance to clock Musk. Including Stephen Miller.