Chainsaw-Wielding Drug Addict Pretends They're Being Careful With Government Cuts

Never mind all the havoc they're wreaking, President Musk says there's nothing to see here. People around the country are sick of Musk and the massive damage he and his DOGE team are illegally doing to our government, the economy, our social safety nets, our national security, to you name it, so of course he's running to Fox for damage control.

Here's another portion of his softball interview with Bret Baier, where Baier allowed Musk to pretend the chainsaw he was wielding at CPAC last month wasn't a perfect metaphor for what he's doing to the United States government:

BAIER: And we're going to talk about the specifics, but there, there obviously are DOGE critics who are reading all kinds of stuff. Obviously lawmakers on the other side of the aisle are attacking you, and they characterize the approach as this: "fire, ready, and then aim." And how do you approach that. How do you respond to that? MUSK: Well, I do agree that we actually want to be careful in the cuts, so we want to measure twice, if not thrice, and cut once, and, actually that is, that is our approach. They may characterize it as shooting from the hip, but it is anything but that. Which is not to say that we make, we don't make mistakes. If we were to approach this with the standard of making no mistakes at all, that would be like saying, someone in baseball's got to bat 1000. That's impossible. So when we do make mistakes, we correct them quickly, and we, we move on.

Easy for him to say since he's not the one potentially having their life destroyed or possibly ended by his "mistakes." Oops. We're sorry we fired the people watching the nukes. Oops. We're sorry we cut off your Social Security and claimed you were dead. And I've yet to hear anyone admit that it was a mistake to kill the countless numbers of people who have died from them cutting off the aid to USAID,

I'll be happy to "move on" when Trump and Musk are both sitting in prison where they belong.