NSFW: Former TX Solicitor General Resigned Over Explicit Rape Fantasy

Typical MAGAt, another member of the Federalist Society (they seem to have erased his profile), used to be a Ted Cruz staffer, clerked for Scalia and Edith Jones. What is it about these guys that makes them so fricking sick? Via 404 Media:

Judd Stone, the former Solicitor General of Texas resigned from his position in 2023 following sexual harassment complaints from colleagues in which he allegedly discussed “a disturbing sexual fantasy [he] had about me being violently anally raped by a cylindrical asteroid in front of my wife and children,” according to documents filed this week as part of a lawsuit against Judd. “Judd publicly described this in excruciating detail over a long period of time, to a group of Office of Attorney General employees,” an internal letter written by Brent Webster, the first assistant attorney general of Texas, about the incident reads. The lawsuit was first reported by Bloomberg Law. Webster’s letter was addressed to other top officials of the Texas attorney general’s office, and is part of the basis of a lawsuit filed by Stone’s assistant against Stone and Stone’s law firm for alleged unpaid wage compensation and harassment. The details outlined in the letter are extraordinarily disturbing and reveal alleged sexual harassment by Stone against Webster and two female employees of the attorney general’s office. Webster’s letter was written in December 2024, and alleges that even after Stone resigned from the attorney general’s office, he has continued to be harassed by Stone and calls him a “deeply unhinged obsessive human being who is one missed [redacted] or bad day away from murder.”

And why were so many of his employees fine with it?

The letter recounts two October 2023 meetings in which two female employees of the Texas Attorney General’s Office, Webster, and Ralph Molina, the deputy first assistant attorney general of Texas, discussed Stone’s alleged harassment. Much of the described harassment allegedly took place while Stone took a leave of absence from the attorney general’s office to formally defend Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in impeachment proceedings. “Through many tears, she told me stories of Judd discussing sexual things with her, specifically regarding a disturbing sexual fantasy Judd had about me being violently anally raped by a cylindrical asteroid in front of my wife and children. According to this employee, Judd publicly described this in excruciating detail over a long period of time, to a group of OAG employees, Office of the Governor employee(s), federal judges, and other non-government employees at a table,” Webster wrote in the letter. “The female employee conveyed that she was so disgusted by the violent sexual nature of the discussion that she left the table to get away from it. When she came back, people at the table harassed her, joking that she ‘couldn’t handle people talking about dicks.’”

Do you have a link to the lawsuit? Also, didn’t he quit as SG in 2023? He wasn’t subsequently hired back by the AG’s office, was he? (Or was he?) news.bloomberglaw.com/daily-labor-... — Eric Columbus (@ericcolumbus.bsky.social) 2025-05-28T15:12:02.447Z

Judd Stone argued that strangers had standing to sue any person who "aided or abetted" an abortion in Texas based on the "extreme moral harm" they suffer by knowing the abortion happened. Now Stone is accused of publicly fantasizing about a colleague being raped by an asteroid in front of his kids. — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjsdc.bsky.social) 2025-05-28T15:12:51.404Z