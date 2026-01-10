Moulton: If An 18-Year-Old Marine Did This, They'd Be Court-Martialed

Rep. Seth Moulton put Fox's Will Cain in his place when he accused him of being irresponsible for believing his own eyes when it comes to the murder of Renee Good by the ICE goon in Minneapolis this week. Following an already contentious back and forth with Cain over Trump's illegal attack in Venezuela, Cain moved onto the shooting, where he went after Moulton for what he posted on Musk's evil bird site, and Moulton wasn't taking his crap.

CAIN: Homan, talking about Tom Homan, you accused him of lying. You said in your words that what happened was not self-defense. This was murder. Speaking of the ICE incident in Minneapolis. The words are on the screen for anybody that wants to see that.

Series of questions. Have you interviewed the officer, the ICE agent involved in this shooting?

MOULTON: No, but I've watched the video. Why are you so afraid to show the video to your viewers?



CAIN: No, no, I know you've watched the video. Have you seen law enforcement...

MOULTON: You haven't shown it on your show.



CAIN: Have you? you?

MOULTON: Why you just show it and let people use their own eyes?

CAIN: I have. Excuse me. I have. Have you seen the police reports, the law enforcement reports? Have you seen any of the paperwork followed by ICE on what happened in this incident?

MOULTON: No, I haven't seen all of that, just like you haven't seen the classified justifications for going to war in Venezuela, by the way.

CAIN: Excuse me, Congressman.

MOULTON: You haven't seen that.

CAIN: That's a completely red herring. Have you interviewed any...

MOULTON: That's not a red herring. That's what we were just talking about.

CAIN: Have you interviewed any eyewitnesses on the ground in Minneapolis? Have you interviewed any eyewitnesses?

MOULTON: Have I personally interviewed them? No, that's not my job. My job is to speak truth to power.

CAIN: It's really interesting...

MOULTON: And when I look at that video, I see murder. And I think we should call it that, if that's what happened. And by the way. I've been in situations like that.

CAIN: And you invoked the concept of due process. I've looked at your tweets. You've talked about the concept of due process. No, this is important for everybody to understand. You have a job, as you have highlighted to us as a congressman. You watched a viral video. I don't know how many videos you watched. There's multiple angles. But you watched a video.

You didn't interview a witness. You didn't look at law enforcement reports. You haven't spoken to the agent involved. And with that limited knowledge of looking at a viral video, you went to social media and you condemned the federal officer to murder.

You made that conclusion long before an investigation was played out, and I'm just curious, is that in line with your vision of due process?

MOULTON: Let me ask you this. When a United States senator says that our troops should follow the law and the president of the United States says he should be hanged, for saying that. He's condemning him to death...

CAIN: I'm talking about you.

MOULTON: Do you think that that's responsible?

CAIN: I'm talking about you.

MOULTON: But my question is, you love to criticize Democrats. Have you ever criticized a Republican like the President of the United States when for doing something totally innocent, like telling Americans to follow the law, the President says someone should be hanged? The President condemns someone to death and you can't say a thing.

But when I see with my own eyes something that looks like murder, yeah I'm gonna call it the truth. And the courts will decide.

CAIN: We'll remember that.

MOULTON: The courts will decide, but I am going to call it what I see it because I think that we should speak to power...

CAIN: No matter what happens? No matter if there's assignation attempts on ICE, riots in the street, you will be if you will outpace due process...

MOULTON: Excuse me. They just murdered an American citizen...

CAIN: Based on a viral video, based upon a viral video, you can call something murder.



MOULTON: Look Will, I'm going to get death threats just for being on this interview, okay?

CAIN: Well, I hope not.

MOULTON: I'm not afraid. I really don't know, but there probably will be a lot. I'll let you know when we're done... But this ICE officer, who by the way, has been in a situation I've been in.

I've been standing on the street, armed, trying to interdict vehicles, all right? If an 18-year-old Marine did what that officer did, like shot a woman as she was driving away, out of the way, he would be court-martialed.

We should expect that standard for our federal officers.