Tuberville Complains About American Men Wearing ‘All This European Stuff’

During a segment on this Friday's The Will Cain Show on Fox, Cain and his guest Sen. Tommy Tuberville made another lame attempt at disparaging Texas senate candidate James Talarico during yet another one of their endless segments on how terrible things are for Democrats despite the fact that their own party and Dear Leader's poll numbers are in the tank.

Here's Tuberville complaining about American men wearing "all this European stuff," while sitting in front of a picture of Mercedes-Benz Gullwing, before pretending he doesn't know where eighth-generation Texan Talarico "comes from" and saying he wouldn't want to spend time with him. I'm guessing the feeling is mutual, Tommy.

CAIN: This is true. There's a real problem with men for Democrats.

TUBERVILLE: Well, first of all, the Democrats have left the building. They're now called the socialist globalist Democrats, and it's just unfortunate — they've left their base. They left their base of middle class and union workers, and now their new focus is illegal aliens and women.

They think all women are going to vote for them. I see it every day on the Senate floor — men are just an afterthought. And that's unfortunate. That's not what this country is about.

CAIN: Think about the kind of men, not just the ones voting Democrat, but the ones who are running. You've got some older white men like Chuck Schumer still in office, but when you've treated men this way for so long, think about your candidate pool, your talent pool. You're a coach — you think about talent recruiting. You're left with guys like James Talarico. That's kind of who you're left with to speak to men.

TUBERVILLE: Oh yeah. Just look at the clothes men wear now — all this European style. We're becoming more like a European country, but that's not really going to happen.

Men are still the backbone of this country, and they're going to stay that way. This Talarico guy — I don't know where he comes from. He seems like he's from a different planet. He's not the type of person I'd like to spend time with, and frankly, most people down here in the South would feel the same way.

But we have a serious problem. Democrats want to draw a line between good and evil, and they think everyone on the Republican side is evil — men, women, no matter what. So they're trying to pull women over to their side.

CAIN: Well, real quickly — I've got about 20 seconds. The flip side is that Democrats are doing really well with single young women. What is the Republican message to that voter base?

TUBERVILLE: We're a party for everybody. We're a party of country, Constitution, law and order. Do you want to be safe on the streets or not? Look at what's happening in this country — we're losing control of our streets and neighborhoods. If you want to be safe, the number one thing the Republican Party stands for is law and order.