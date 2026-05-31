Vance: 'You Can't Boo Me. I'm The Vice-President'

J Divan Vance told Air Force Cadets that they can't boo him at their commencement because he is the vice-president. Wanna make a bet?
By Chris capper LiebenthalMay 31, 2026

The Air Force Academy pulled the short straw this year and got stuck with J Dvian Vance as their commencement speaker. As he was giving his speech, he tried to make a funny:

“You know, this is the only commencement speech that I’m giving this year, and so I’ve watched a few highlights of graduation speeches where this or that corporate leader will discuss artificial intelligence, AI, and be met with literal boos. Now, you can’t boo me. I’m the vice president of the United States.

The captive audience managed a little polite chuckling, but overall, it went as well as one might have expected.

Of course, Vance was lying. He can get booed, and has gotten booed numerous times.

He was booed at the Winter Olympics last year. Trump was surprised when he heard of this and brushed it off as a one-off situation because it was in a foreign country.

Wanna bet?

Vance has also been booed at the soon-to-be Trumpless Kennedy Center. He was booed in Boston at a firefighters union conference. He was booed in Vermont during a ski trip vacation. Hell, Vance even managed to get booed at the happiest place on Earth - Disneyland!

Probably the only person to get booed more than Vance is President Pedo himself.

Vance at Air Force Academy: I've watched a few highlights of graduation speeches where someone will discuss AI and be met with literal boos. Now you can't boo me. I'm the Vice President of the United States

Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2026-05-28T16:29:29.515Z

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