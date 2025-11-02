Vance's Half-Brother Might Have Committed Voter Fraud

Cory Bowman, J. Divan Vance baby half-brother, is finding himself in a little bit of hot water and is suspected of committing voter fraud, which is a bid deal in Ohio, unless a Republican does it. Then it's just fine.

As you might expect, it's a muddled up story with a lot of confusion and misdirection:

As of Oct. 29, according to the office of the Ohio Secretary of State, Bowman and his wife, Jordan, were registered to vote at an address on Oakwood Avenue — in College Hill. Hamilton County auditor records show Bowman still owns that property. His mailing address, however, is listed as an apartment on West 4th Street in downtown. It suggests he is not a permanent resident of the address used for his vote registration. Muddying the picture, Bowman has used social media to say that he moved to the West End neighborhood “right after the primary” in May, also noting that his family “moved back downtown.”

So, Bowman has his standard address that he and his wife had been living at for years as well as a mailing address. But he's been going on social media claiming a third address. And none of the three addresses are close to each other. Oh, he a Vance boy alright.

Don't expect Bowman to receive any consequences, despite the Ohio GOP grandstanding about election integrity. First of all, the first rule of GOP club is that it's OK if a Republican does it.

Second of all, the Republican Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, had canvassed alongside Bowman.

If it's any consolation, no one expects Bowman will win. That should give him lots of time to be wing man to his big bro and his new side chick.