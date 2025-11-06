'Landslide': Vance's Half-Brother Caught Up In Election Bloodbath

Maybe he didn't tell Vance "Thank you."
By Conover KennardNovember 6, 2025

Cory Bowman, JD Vance's half-brother, lost in a landslide for Cincinnati mayor to Democrat Aftab Pureval during the election bloodbath. Pureval curb-stomped Bowman on election day, winning reelection with more than 78% of the vote, while Bowman received 22%. Vance publicly endorsed his half-brother, but that didn't work out very well. Bowman still has his job as a pastor at River Church Cincinnati and co-owner of Kings Arms Coffee to fall back on after losing the election in a landslide.

Via People:

Voting records show Vance, who is registered to vote in Cincinnati, did not cast a ballot in the primary. While he voted in the 2025 general election, records indicate he voted absentee, despite President Donald Trump's attempts to end mail-in voting.

Crime was central to the mayoral campaign following separate high-profile violent incidents over the summer. At an October debate, Bowman tried to portray Pureval as soft on crime and alleged that unspecified initiatives from City Hall had hindered police from doing their jobs.

Pureval, meanwhile, countered those claims, saying city leaders had taken numerous steps to combat crime, including implementing a curfew and investing in the recruitment of more police officers.

Pureval also sought to link Bowman to Trump, labeling him and some of his supporters "MAGA extremists" in a city that supported Democrats in recent presidential elections.

It makes a person wonder if JD Vance would have much support if something happens to Donald. Vance doesn't have the cult behind him licking his boots. Maybe Cory Bowman didn't say "Thank you" to his brother. And he lost even after possibly committing election fraud.

