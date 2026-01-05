Looks Like Someone Smashed The Windows Of JD Vance's Home

Video footage appears to show damage to the windows of Vice President JD Vance's Cincinnati home, prompting police and Secret Service agents to respond shortly after midnight. One person is in custody, and an investigation is underway, authorities said Monday.

CNN reports:

The Vance family was not in Ohio at the time of the incident, according to the US Secret Service.

Photos from local news outlets showed damage to the windows of the residence. A Secret Service spokesperson said the person, an adult male who has not been identified, was detained “for causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with” Vance.

...

“The U.S. Secret Service is coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office as charging decisions are reviewed,” the spokesperson, Anthony Guglielmi, said.

Authorities are investigating whether an individual was targeting Vance or his family, a federal law enforcement official told CNN. They do not believe the person entered the vice president’s home.