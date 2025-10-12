JB Pritzker Tears Into JD Vance's 'Tidal Wave Of Lies'

Democratic Illinois Governor JB Pritzker discussed Trump's threat to jail him during an interview with George Stephanopoulos. The 'This Week' host noted that Vance, who was interviewed before Pritzker, said that the Governor's behavior seemed pretty criminal to him. Pritzker laid into the Vice President for Vance's "tidal wave of lies."

"I know you just heard Vice President Vance, he didn't directly answer whether he agreed with President Trump that you've committed a crime, but what he did say was it seems pretty criminal to him, your behavior," Stephanopoulos said. "What's your response?"

"Well, you just heard a tidal wave of lies from the Vice President of the United States," the Governor said. "It's a bit shocking, and you heard over and over again him just making things up on national television with you."

"You know, there's a reason why the judge here in federal court said that the administration lacks credibility and why even the Nobel Prize Committee chair said that the administration lacks integrity," he continued. "This administration, led by a 34-time convicted felon, is threatening to jail people that are their political opponents. They're making things up to go after people. We're seeing it day in and day out."

"And the fact that he's made a threat against me, I'm not afraid," he added. "I'm going to stand up for the people of my state, and we've got to all stand together because there are truly unconstitutional actions that are coming out of this administration, coming at the states and the people of the United States, and all of us, Democrats and Republicans, need to speak out about it."

Pritzker also said the administration wants "troops on the ground because they want to militarize, especially blue cities in blue states."

Pritzker: "If the Constitution means anything -- and I guess we all are questioning that right now -- the Insurrection Act cannot be invoked ... they just want troops on the ground because they want to militarize especially blue cities in blue states." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-10-12T15:39:52.613Z

Most of us can see what this administration is doing, and it's not only criminal but unforgivable as the president targets his perceived enemies while occupying blue states.