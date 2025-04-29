Gov. Pritzker Fires Up Democratic Leaders In New Hampshire Speech

“Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption. But I am now. These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace," he said.
By Susie MadrakApril 29, 2025

JB Pritzker strode into a ballroom filled with top New Hampshire Democrats on Sunday, and by the end of his nearly 30-minute speech, had them ready to storm the Republican Bastille. Via the New York Times:

“It’s time to fight everywhere and all at once,” he told the group of Democratic activists, officials and donors, who jumped to their feet with hoots and applause. “Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption. But I am now. These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace.”

“The reckoning is finally here,” he declared.

[...] In the fight over the future of the Democratic Party, Mr. Pritzker has emerged as a leader of an insurgent faction calling for a full-throated, unflinching barrage of attacks on Mr. Trump, his Republican allies and their right-wing agenda.

His speech was a call to action more aggressive and comprehensive than perhaps any other by a major liberal figure since Mr. Trump took office, rivaled only by rallying cries from Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on their Western tour. But unlike them, Mr. Pritzker set his stem-winding address in a state with a century-long hold on the nation’s first presidential primary contest — a striking statement on its own.

I would back JB Pritzker for POTUS over Gavin Newsome.

That’s a 180 for me.

Pam Keith (@pamkeithdc.bsky.social) 2025-04-28T12:29:20.694Z

🚨TRUMP WON’T LIKE THIS:

JB Pritzker DEMOLISHES Trump’s entire cabinet:

“We have a secretary of education who hates teachers and schools.

We have a secretary of transportation who hates public transit.

CALL TO ACTIVISM (@calltoactivism.bsky.social) 2025-04-28T22:01:42.447Z

There's a cavernous gap between Slotkin and Newsom - both of whom get their marching orders from focus groups - and JB Pritzker, who pulls no punches. One is a losing formula, the other is Prtizker's.

Denny Carter (@dennycarter.bsky.social) 2025-04-28T18:51:03.613Z

"It's time to fight everywhere and all at once" Pritzker says, blasting "the do nothing crowd" of Dems in response to Republicans:

"We have to abandon the culture of incrementalism that has led us to swallow their cruelty and their callousness with barely a cowardly croak."

Isaac Dovere (@isaacdovere.bsky.social) 2025-04-28T00:53:57.416Z

