Kash Patel Ordered FBI Detail To 'Babysit' Girlfriend’s Drunk Friend

FBI Director Kash Patel has at least twice ordered the FBI security detail protecting his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins to also give one of her intoxicated friends a lift home after a night of partying in Nashville, MS Now reports. Isn't that what Lyft or Uber is for, though? Unsurprisingly, a 115-page report reveals describes the FBI as a “rudderless ship” and “all f–ked up" with Patel at the helm.

Via MS Now reports:

Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, asked FBI agents on her security team at least two times, including once this spring, to drive her friend home, and agents objected to diverting from their assignment, said the sources, who were granted anonymity to discuss nonpublic matters. But Patel insisted they do as Wilkins requested and in one case called the leader of Wilkins’ security detail and yelled at him to do so. News of the effort to deploy agents to provide security for a private citizen has spread through the bureau and beyond, as agents have grown increasingly concerned by Patel’s use of the bureau’s strapped resources, the people said. FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson broadly disputed that such events took place. “This is made up and did not happen,” Williamson said.

Alexis Wilkins, Patel’s country music performer girlfriend, has a security detail composed of elite FBI agents, usually assigned to a SWAT team at the FBI field office in Nashville, where Wilkins spends time for her work. The couple do not live together, so this is another unprecedented perk Patel is using for his lover which, sources say, could divert agents from responding to crises that might develop in their territory, such as mass shootings or terror attacks.

Former FBI agents and senior law enforcement officials said it was already disturbing that Patel had pulled elite tactical agents away from their SWAT mission to drive his girlfriend around town. But they told MS NOW they were shocked that the director instructed tactical agents to use their time on yet another person the FBI had no reasonable duty to protect. “Not only is the assignment of FBI SWAT personnel to a security detail to protect his girlfriend inappropriate, directing these highly trained professionals to babysit his girlfriend’s friend is outrageous, and demonstrative of Kash Patel’s complete lack of judgment and integrity,” said former FBI agent Christopher O’Leary, an MS NOW contributor. “FBI agents serve the public and swear an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. This is clearly a long way from that.”

Wilkins, Patel's 27-year-old girlfriend, should be able to assist her inebriated friends with a lift, a cab, or an Uber. We shouldn't have to explain this. Also, as taxpayers, we shouldn't be paying for it.