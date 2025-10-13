Glenn Beck Claims Kash Patel Sent FBI Agents To His House For Help Finding Antifa

Conservative host Glenn Beck claimed that the FBI, under Director Kash Patel, sought help from him in exposing an alleged antifa "network."
By David EdwardsOctober 14, 2025

In a Monday post on X, Beck claimed that the "FBI showed up to my house to discuss my TV show exposing Antifa's network."

"So we dove in headfirst and we analyzed the antifa network," Beck explained on his program. "To say the FBI was interested in this might be an understatement. Let's just say the FBI is turning over every single stone."

According to the host, Patel personally ordered agents to meet at his home.

"Three agents sat in my living room on Saturday afternoon for almost two hours," he recalled. "And this is information that I first gave on Fox years ago."

"Finally, we have an administration and an FBI director that is willing to go in deep, not surface, but deep," he continued. "But if I were in that imaginary group of antifa, which by the way has imaginary leaders leaving the country to go maybe to imaginary countries outside of the U.S. right now, I would be very concerned."

Beck insisted that the agency was "dead-ass serious" about uncovering the "network."

Thank you, Donald Trump, Kash Patel, and all of the agents at the FBI," he said.

