Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Beneath your dancing feet are the tombs of tortured men -- thus does the Red Death rebuke your merriment!" -- The Phantom Of The Opera
By driftglassJanuary 7, 2026

100 years ago today, on January 7th, 1925, a select few of the good people of the City of Angels had the crap scared out of them when Los Angeles, California played host for the exclusive theatrical premiere of The Phantom Of The Opera. Directed by Rupert Julian, Lon Chaney, Ernst Laemmle, and Edward Sedgwick from a story by Gaston Leroux, the film starred Lon Chaney, Mary Philbin, Norman Kerry, and others.

McSweeney’s: A Debate on the January 6th Insurrection Between Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro.

The Mahablog: Who Needs a Plan?

The Field Negro: The House Negro Power Rankings.

Attention space nerds! Defying Trump’s NASA proposal, Congress looks to maintain budget, including science, near current levels.

