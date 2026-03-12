Ed Martin Facing DC Bar Investigation After Shenanigans At Georgetown University

DOJ's pardon attorney and January 6th supporter, Ed Martin, is facing disciplinary proceedings by the DC Bar after he levied threats against Georgetown University Law Center related to federal funding regarding their DEI measures.

ABC News is reporting that the Martin allegedly "improperly threatened to withhold federal funding from Georgetown University's law school and then attempted to sideline an investigation into his conduct while serving as D.C.'s top federal prosecutor last year, according to a disciplinary petition."

A petition filed last week to the D.C. Bar's Office of Disciplinary Counsel claims that Martin engaged in "conduct that seriously interferes with the administration of justice" by "allegedly demanding that a judge suspend the attorney investigating his actions"!!!!

So, not only did he allegedly do something illegal, but he demanded that the judge investigating his actions STOP investigating him. That is real mob stuff.

The petition said: "Mr. Martin knew or should have known that, as a government official, his conduct violated the First and Fifth Amendments to the Constitution of the United States."

Martin, while serving as the interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia in 2025, threatened to "withhold federal funding and freeze hirings from Georgetown University Law Center over allegations that the school was promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) measures."

Martin also told the school that their answers about DEI would "bear directly on Georgetown University's status as a 501(c) nonprofit and its receipt of nearly $1 billion of federal tax money."

Following this demand, a retired judge reported Martin's conduct to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel. Once he was made aware of this investigation, Martin sent a letter "directly to the chief judge and senior judges on the D.C. Court of Appeals, according to the complaint."

In the letter he actually said - in writing - that "he would not be responding to Disciplinary Counsel's inquiry, complained about Disciplinary Counsel's 'uneven behavior,' and requested a 'face-to-face meeting with all of you to discuss this matter and find a way forward.' He copied the White House Counsel 'for informational purposes because of the importance of getting this issue addressed,'" the complaint said."

He was told to not communicate with the judges directly....which he ignored...by sending ANOTHER letter to the chief judge to demand that they stop investigating him!

Martin briefly served as DC Attorney General, but his nomination was pulled after it became clear that he would not get confirmed. Trump reshuffled the deck chairs to find him another taxpayer funded job, which he often does with MAGA Jan 6th denier loyalists. In Ed Martin's case, he was sent over the DOJ to serve as a pardon attorney.