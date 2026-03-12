Trump's Spews Gibberish On Iran: It's A War And Not A War

Trump's Iran remarks are similar to his moronic COVID pressers in 2020, which were full of nonsense and lies.
By John AmatoMarch 12, 2026

On Wednesday, Trump spoke to the media, and when asked to clarify if the US is at war with Iran or it's just an excursion, Trump said we are in both.

You can't be sitting and standing at the same time.

"And we did a little excursion," Trump said. "We had to take this little couple of weeks, few weeks of excursion, but it's been incredible."

Fox News' Peter Doocy then asked Trump to clarify the situation in Iran.

TRUMP: Do you have any questions, Peter?

DOOCY: You just said it is a little excursion, and you said it is a war.

So which one is it?

TRUMP Well, it's both. It's both.

It's an excursion that will keep us out of a war. And the war is going to be — I mean, for them, it's a war.

For us, it's — turned out to be easier than we thought.

Where is the brain-dead media? When a US president makes harebrained analogies and ideas during a time of war, in normal times, the media would be all over this.

With Trump, they yawn.

Trump and his ridiculous Secretary of Defense have claimed we've been at war with Iran and they've been at war with the US for 47 years.

Yesterday it was, "we're at war, but we're not at war, but it's sort of like a war, but not truly a war, but Iran believes it's a war, but we do not, and yet we do."

As Digby pointed out, Trump doesn't even understand the words he utters.

Also, it's *incursion* not excursion, you freak.

digby (@digby56.bsky.social) 2026-03-12T00:04:45.369Z

Excursion: a short journey or trip, especially one engaged in as a leisure activity.

Incursion: an invasion or attack, especially a sudden or brief one.

His remarks are reminiscent of the famous Chinatown scene with Faye Dunaway, where she's screaming at Jack Nicholson, 'she's my sister, my daughter."

The movie was correct in its use since she was raped by her father and had a child by him.

I've had flashbacks to Trump taking over the COVID19 pressers from Mike Pence and telling people to drink bleach.

Maybe all that dye and make-up on Trump's face is finally leaking into his brain.

