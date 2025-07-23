Latest Epstein Distraction: Dumbest Senator Spews Gibberish

Look over there... squirrel!! Here's national embarrassment Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Newsmax this Tuesday, joining Marsha Blackburn with their latest attempt to distract from Trump's Epstein problems by going after Hillary Clinton.

As Raw Story reported:

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) is joining a wave of Republican voices reviving criticism of the FBI’s Clinton email investigation—calling it “rigged” and saying it will be “fun” to watch Democrats “lawyer up”—as media scrutiny intensifies around Donald Trump’s ties to the late, notorious sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein and his refusal to release the files. Fox News on Monday reported that the FBI, under then-Director James Comey, “botched” the Clinton emails investigation in 2016, citing a press release from U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA). The FBI “failed to perform fundamental investigative work and left key pieces of evidence on the cutting room floor,” Senator Grassley alleged. “The Comey FBI’s negligent approach and perhaps intentional lack of effort in the Clinton investigation is a stark contrast to its full-throated investigation of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, which was based on the uncorroborated and now discredited Steele dossier. Comey’s decision-making process smacks of political infection.”

So Gabbard is selectively leaking more nonsense to Republicans.

Here's the back and forth with Tuberville and Newsmax host Chris Salcedo, where Tuberville spent more time bashing Democrats, and lying that they want to destroy the country, than any specifics on what Clinton supposedly did that wasn't already looked into, and talking about how "fun" it's going to be watching them go after Trump's political enemies.

SALCEDO: DNI Gabbard releases revelations about Obama, Comey, Brennan, and that gang. Now we learn that James Comey's FBI rigged the Hillary Clinton investigation, so we would, we would never know how badly she damaged our national security when they didn't probe those crucial thumb drives. Senator, where is your party's push for accountability? TUBERVILLE: Well thanks for having me on, Chris. What a colossal cover up this has been. I got here right after Joe Biden, took office, and it has been a disaster. Us as Republicans, most Republicans watching this go down. It is a huge cover up. They've tried to push a narrative that basically they want to change our country that's something it's not. They wanted to take all the ability of us as Republicans, as Americans to try to keep our country going in the right direction. But the mainstream media, the Democrats, and a few Republicans have pushed this narrative of let's do it the right way. Let's make sure we're doing the right thing. It has been, it's been something that I've been shocked at since I've been here and now we're finally seeing things start to leak out, the truth of really what happened, the American people are going to find out. It is going to be fun up here to watch all this start taking a narrative, a true narrative of what really happened, of the Democrats trying to change this country into a socialist communist country for the last 4 years. These people need to lawyer up and they need to find out really what it's really like to be under the gun, putting her hand up, testifying in front of people all over this country,because it's gonna be, it's gonna be much watched, as we look at all this narrative being brought forward.

Someone should remind this moron about the fact that Clinton doesn't have any problems holding her own with Republicans through hours of testimony and making them look like idiots (not that they need any help) after what we watched with the Benghazi witch hunt.