Congratulations, Alabama, You're About To Have America's Dumbest Senator

Alabama is about to seat the stupidest Senator in the land.

Football coach and red-baiter Tommy Tuberville beat Doug Jones last week in Alabama, despite not knowing what the "Civil Rights Act" is.

Tuberville ran on the "platform" that "A Vote for me is a Vote for Trump." And now TRUMP HAS LOST so he's got nothing but a claim that Democrats are "Communists and Socialists."

Alabama elected a senator with no policy platform. He just said “a vote for me is a vote for trump.” What are you planning on doing now? Doug Jones helped rural hospitals stay open that we desperately needed. You? @TTuberville — thank(sgiving) u, next (@scottgriffinftw) November 6, 2020

Tommy is getting dragged hard for using his Twitter account to fundraise for Trump's "legal defense / please pay off my campaign debt" fund.

We’re a nation of laws. We don’t pick and choose which laws we follow whenever it’s convenient.



President @realDonaldTrump has fought for us every single day for four years. He needs our help now! #Election2020https://t.co/WUPGl8HUUT — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) November 6, 2020

Send him some of the money that you stole from investors or vets or some of the millions that Auburn paid you to leave town. Remember he will spend it at his family properties because grifters gonna grift. — TNRC (@mktimber1967) November 6, 2020

We expect Tommy to be "involved" in an ethics investigation before 2024, the end.