Congratulations, Alabama, You're About To Have America's Dumbest Senator

Alabama is about to seat the stupidest Senator in the land.
Football coach and red-baiter Tommy Tuberville beat Doug Jones last week in Alabama, despite not knowing what the "Civil Rights Act" is.
Tuberville ran on the "platform" that "A Vote for me is a Vote for Trump." And now TRUMP HAS LOST so he's got nothing but a claim that Democrats are "Communists and Socialists."
Tommy is getting dragged hard for using his Twitter account to fundraise for Trump's "legal defense / please pay off my campaign debt" fund.
We expect Tommy to be "involved" in an ethics investigation before 2024, the end.