Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Jeff Sessions Hits Back At Trump On Twitter

"Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions," said Trump. Sessions responded that the voters would pick the state's next senator, not Trump.
By Ed Scarce
Jeff Sessions Hits Back At Trump On Twitter
Image from: YouTube Screenshot

Jeff Sessions pushed back against Trump last night, after Trump once again voiced his support for Sessions' primary opponent, Tommy Tuberville. Trump called Sessions disloyal, and said that he "let our country down." A couple of weeks ago Sessions was still trying to kiss up to Trump, or at least his supporters, saying his recusal from Russia probe was an attempt to help Trump. Trump ain't buying that, and Alabama Republicans probably won't either.

Source: NBC News

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions stood up to his old boss Friday after President Donald Trump encouraged Alabama voters to reject Sessions in his bid to return to the U.S. Senate.

Trump on Friday afternoon once again tweeted his endorsement for Sessions' rival, college football coach Tommy Tuberville, in the primary contest for the seat Sessions held before joining Trump's Cabinet.

Trump tweeted, "Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions."

Sessions responded to the president, saying on Twitter, "Your personal feelings don't dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do."

The president has slow-cooked over Sessions' decision in 2017 to recuse himself from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election. In November 2018, Trump ousted Sessions as attorney general and replaced him temporarily with Matt Whitaker.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us